UPDATE 1-Israeli military says entered north Gaza overnight, still 'in the field'

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Saturday it had entered northern Gaza overnight and expanded military operations with infantry and armoured corps in the besieged Palestinian enclave as it steps up its assault on the Hamas militant group.

Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces were still "in the field", without elaborating.

Hagari also said they were "broadening the humanitarian effort" on Saturday and would allow trucks carrying food, water and medicine to enter southern Gaza.

Israel's military targeted Hamas commanders overnight, including leaders of the group's naval and aerial forces, which Hagari said would allow "forces on the ground to fight against a weaker enemy".