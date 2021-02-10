UPDATE 1-Iran produces uranium metal, IAEA says, in latest breach of deal

(Adds detail)

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Iran has carried out its plan toproduce uranium metal, the U.N. atomic watchdog confirmed onWednesday, despite Western powers having warned Iran that wouldbreach their 2015 nuclear deal as uranium metal can be used tomake the core of an atom bomb.

Iran began breaching its nuclear deal with major powers stepby step in 2019 in response to U.S. President Donald Trump'swithdrawal from the deal the previous year and Washington'sreimposition of sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has in recent months accelerated those breaches of thedeal's restrictions on its atomic activities, potentiallycomplicating efforts to bring the United States back into thedeal under President Joe Biden.

A law passed in response to the killing of its top nuclearscientist in November, which Tehran blames on its foe Israel,called for steps including opening a uranium metal plant. Irantold the International Atomic Energy Agency in December itplanned to produce uranium metal fuel for a research reactor.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today informed IAEAMember States about recent developments regarding Iran's R&Dactivities on uranium metal production as part of its stated aimto produce fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor," the IAEA saidin a statement.

Wednesday's report, seen by Reuters, and a previous onesaid that Iran planned to carry out research on uranium metalusing natural uranium before moving on to uranium metal enrichedto 20%, the level it is enriching uranium to now, short of the90% that is weapons grade.

"The Agency on 8 February verified 3.6 gram of uraniummetal at Iran's Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant (FPFP) in Esfahan,"the IAEA statement added.

France, Britain and Germany, all parties to the deal, lastmonth said they were "deeply concerned" and that Iran's uraniummetal production had no civilian credibility but potentiallyserious military implications.

The 2015 deal's central aim was to extend the time Iranwould need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bombto at least a year from roughly 2-3 months. Iran, however,denies ever pursuing nuclear weapons and says it only wants touse nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

U.S. intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had asecret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that it halted in2003.