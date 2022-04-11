UPDATE 1-Investor sells big stakes in Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank - bookrunner

(Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - An undisclosed investor is selling shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank , a bookrunner said on Monday, stakes that amount to more than 5% in Germany's top two lenders.

The sale is for 116 million shares of Deutsche Bank and for 72.5 million shares of Commerzbank, according to a note announcing the sale.

In recent months, U.S. investor Cerberus began to shed its large stakes in both banks. A spokesperson for Cerberus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Potter)