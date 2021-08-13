UPDATE 1-Insurance broker Gallagher to buy Willis Towers unit

(Adds details, background)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher & Co said on Friday it had agreed to buy the treaty reinsurance brokerage business of Willis Towers Watson for an initial consideration of $3.25 billion.

The deal comes weeks after Willis and rival Aon Plc called off their $30 billion merger that would have created the world's largest insurance broker following opposition from the U.S. Department of Justice.

As part of approving the merger, European regulators had demanded the sale of Willis Re, the broker's reinsurance arm, to preserve competition, and Gallagher had agreed to buy it and other assets for about $3.6 billion.

Reports earlier this month suggested Gallagher was close to clinching a deal for Willis Re, but Willis Chief Executive Officer John Haley at the time said he was considering wider possibilities. The latest deal, which includes a potential additional consideration of $750 million, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Treaty reinsurance involves reinsuring the whole of an insurer's book of business, rather than individual projects or risks.

Willis Re's treaty reinsurance business operates in 24 countries, places over $10 billion of premium annually and represents over 750 insurance and reinsurance company clients, according to the company.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is the financial adviser to Gallagher on the deal. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru' Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)