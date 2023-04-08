1 injured in road-rage shooting near State Highway 121 in Fort Worth, police say

A man was injured in a road-rage shooting early Saturday near State Highway 121, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly before 6:30 a.m. regarding a shooting victim. The man told police he was involved in a road-rage incident near SH-121 and North Beach Street when he was shot by the assailant.

The victim was able to drive himself to a hospital, police said, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Gun violence detectives will investigate the shooting. No suspects were in custody as of Saturday afternoon, officials said.