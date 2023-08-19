1 injured in possible gang-related shooting in Fort Worth’s north side, police say

One person was injured in a possible gang-related shooting early Saturday on the north side of Fort Worth less than two miles from the Stockyards, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting. The victim was shot in the leg, but police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the details surrounding the shooting, officials said, and the Gang Unit was dispatched to the scene.