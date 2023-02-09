2 injured in 3-alarm fire in San Francisco, 3 homes impacted

At least one civilian and one firefighter were injured in a massive, three-alarm fire in San Francisco on Thursday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The civilian is in serious condition and the firefighter is in stable condition, the department said.

At least three homes are impacted, the department said. One home appears to be completely destroyed.

The fire has since been contained, the department said.

Some of the block was evacuated. The fire department is urging people to avoid the area.

"We are aware of the numerous calls and reports of an explosion and houses shaking in the area," San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the fire department said.

