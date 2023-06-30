UPDATE 1-IMF says Haiti monitoring program to boost fiscal transparency, tax income

(Updates with Haiti background in paragraphs 4-6, 8; additional detail from IMF statement in paragraphs 7, 9-10)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, June 30 (Reuters) - Staff from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a nine-month informal monitoring agreement with Haitian authorities, set to oversee reforms designed to raise tax revenues and improve fiscal transparency, the IMF said Friday.

The Staff-Monitored Program (SMP), which covers June 2023 to March 2024 and is subject to the approval of IMF management, aims to improve the Caribbean country's governance and economic resilience. It follows another SMP which ended in May.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"The new SMP would help strengthen Haiti's domestic revenues mobilization and raise taxes by supporting the implementation of the tax code, thereby continuing lowering the monetary financing of the budget," the IMF said in statement.

A decree on Haiti's fiscal code was issued in January by the unelected, interim government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Henry has pledged to hold elections once security is re-established, without giving a firm date.

The fund noted that the country's economy remains fragile as it deals with a "highly volatile security situation" compounded by international shocks such as food price inflation caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has triggered a

"hunger crisis."

International organizations such as the United Nations have repeatedly issued warnings on escalating violence from armed gangs, who have expanded their territories to control large parts of the country, driving worsening food insecurity.

"Despite the very challenging environment, signs of resilience have emerged," the IMF said, pointing to a rebuilding of international reserves, a stabilized exchange rate, less monetary budget financing and a strong boost in customs duties.

The IMF said Haiti's authorities also requested an IMF "governance diagnostic," whose recommendations "will help inform governance and anti-corruption strategy going forward." (Reporting by Kylie Madry and Harold Isaac; Editing by Sarah Morland)