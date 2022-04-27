UPDATE 1-Iberdrola confirms 2022 profit growth guidance despite Q1 Spain slump

(Adds detail, background)

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Global wind power group Iberdrola said on Wednesday it expects to meet 2022 profit guidance after growth in the United States and Brazil boosted earnings in the first quarter despite a slump linked to high energy prices in its home market Spain.

European energy prices have climbed to historic highs as the conflict in Ukraine and fears of supply disruptions further tightened markets already thrown into chaos by the stubborn effects of COVID-19.

Iberdrola recently became Europe's biggest utility by market value, overtaking Italian peer and fellow early entrant into the renewable energy market Enel.

The company generates power at wind and solar farms, nuclear reactors and gas plants in Europe and Latin America. It also owns and operates distribution grids and expects to supply power to 60 million customers worldwide by 2025.

Iberdrola blamed an annual fall of 29% in net profit in Spain on the fact it did not pass the effect of high prices on to fixed-price customers, but said it still expected full-year net profit to reach 4-4.2 billion euros ($4.25-4.46 billion).

Governments have scrambled to find ways to protect voters' pockets from the price rises, prompting Iberdrola to speak out against state intervention in its key markets.

Chief Executive Ignacio Galan called on Wednesday for "a continuous dialogue between market players and administrations".

"The current crisis demonstrates the need to accelerate the energy transition to achieve energy self-sufficiency in Europe and decarbonize our economy," he said in a statement.

Net profit of 1.05 billion euros came in a whisker above an estimate of 1.04 billion euros drawn from analysts polled by the company. ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Louise Heavens)