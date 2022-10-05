1 hurt in downtown Sacramento shooting; police searching for shooter

A shooting in downtown Sacramento left one man wounded and police searching for the shooter near the W-X freeway Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police say the shooting happened about 7 a.m. near 15th and W streets. Responding officers found a man who was shot once in the leg. His wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital.

Sacramento officers were still at the scene Wednesday morning searching the area for the gunman.

Police dispatched an armored vehicle to the scene, a spokesperson said, and officers have blocked off W Street at Riverside Boulevard as they continue their investigation.