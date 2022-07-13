UPDATE 1-Hungary's Orban convenes cabinet meeting on European energy supply

* Meeting to discuss prospect of winter gas shortage in Europe

* Hungary's gas reserves 36% full as of late-June

* Hungary most exposed to energy shortage in CEE -analyst (Adds detail, analyst comment)

BUDAPEST, July 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has convened a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss supply problems affecting the European energy market, state news agency MTI cited Orban's press chief as saying.

It said Orban called the meeting due to rising energy prices as a result of the war in neighbouring Ukraine and the prospect of European gas shortages in autumn and winter.

Under a 15-year deal with Gazprom signed last year, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia under its long-term deal with Russia, and a further 1 bcm via a pipeline from Austria.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told parliament that Hungary was receiving about 90% of the agreed deliveries on a daily basis due to lower imports via a pipeline from Austria, with half of Hungary's imports coming from the south.

Orban passed a decree last month, empowering his government to take over supervision of vital energy firms and gas pipeline network operator FGSZ in an emergency that requires it to ensure continuous supply.

His government has also authorised state energy group MVM and the Hungarian Hydrocarbon Stockpiling Association to buy additional amounts of gas on the market to fill gas storage ahead of the heating season.

Hungarian energy office MEKH said last month that the country's storage, which has capacity for 6.33 bcm of gas, was 36.3% full.

Economists at Wood & Company said Hungary was the most exposed central European country to potential energy shortage. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Tomasz Janowski)