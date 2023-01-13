UPDATE 1-Huawei's Aito cut prices for M5 and M7 models from Jan 13

(Adds background)

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies's automobile brand Aito has cut prices for its M5 and M7 models from Friday, the company said in a notice on its WeChat account.

The move came after Tesla slashed prices of its Model 3 and Model Y cars by 6% to 13.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on its website a week ago. Competition has intensified in the electric vehicles sector in China and demand is expected to falter in the first quarter. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)