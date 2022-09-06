UPDATE 1-HF Sinclair to expand renewable diesel output to move from petroleum refining -presentation

(Adds details from presentation, including production capacity, demand drivers)

HOUSTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner HF Sinclair plans to expand its renewable diesel production to diversify from petroleum refining, the company said in a presentation posted online on Tuesday.

The company plans ”to expand the renewables segment to become a meaningful part of HF Sinclair’s cash flow and diversify from traditional petroleum fuels refining,” according to the presentation.

The presentation was posted one day before Sinclair executives are scheduled to make a presentation to the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

The Dallas company expects about 380 million gallons of renewable diesel production from three plants currently in operation, according to the presentation.

Two pretreatment facilities, one of which came online in March and another to begin operation in the second half of 2022, will increase feedstock flexibility, the company said.

Sinclair sees demand for renewable diesel being consumer-driven and supported by government programs.

"Consumer preference for low carbon fuels continues to grow, driving expansion of government renewable fuel programs, requirements and incentives to more states in the United States and across the world," the company said.