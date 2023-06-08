UPDATE 1-Halliburton enters long-term drilling services deal with Var Energi

(Adds details in paragraphs 2, 3, 4)

June 8 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton said on Thursday it would enter into a long-term relationship with Norwegian oil and gas company Var Energi for drilling services.

The planned deal covers services related to exploration and production drilling for Var Energi across the entire Norwegian Continental Shelf, the company said.

Halliburton said the planned deal has a duration of five years, with options for an additional four years in total.

Var Energi has operations in 39 fields, with a production of 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Pooja Desai)