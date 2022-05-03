UPDATE 1-Guyana studying natural gas pipeline to shore - minister Bharrat

(Adds detail from minister, background)

By Sabrina Valle and Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Guyana has started studies for a pipeline to bring natural gas onshore from the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Stabroek block, natural resources minister Vickram Bharrat said at the Offshore Technology conference in Houston.

Guyana said last year it was looking to meet unprecedented growth expected in its power demand by building a new gas-fueled plant and expanding its hydropower capacity.

The 120-mile (193 kms) long pipeline would help generate 250 megawatts (MW) to 300 MW of power, Bharrat said on Tuesday, adding that the studies were in their early stages. He did not disclose the cost of the project.

Power demand in Guyana, the tiny South American country that neighbors Brazil and emerging producer Suriname, is forecast to triple in the next five years along with a booming economy.

Investment in Guyana is also poised to grow exponentially in the coming years following over 30 discoveries by a consortium led by U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil, which has pushed up the country's resources to 11 billion barrels of recoverable crude and gas. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Writing by Arathy Somasekhar, Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)