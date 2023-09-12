UPDATE 1-GKN Aerospace owner Melrose flags potential $250 mln cash impact amid Pratt & Whitney inspection

(Adds details on RTW warning in paragraphs 2 and 3, details from Melrose's statement in paragraphs 4 and 5)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Melrose Industries said on Tuesday it faces a potential cash impact of around 200 million pounds ($250.32 million) over the period to 2026 after Pratt & Whitney parent RTX Corp warned of grounding of some engine variants for quality checks.

RTX's warning on Monday of a one-time grounding any time in coming years comes after the company in July said a rare powder metal defect could lead to the cracking of some engine components.

RTX now estimates it would have to pull a total of 600 to 700 engines off its Airbus A320neo jets for lengthy quality inspections between 2023 and 2026.

Melrose said its GKN Aerospace unit has a 4% programme share on the engine variant impacted by the issue, adding that the full potential cash impact was on the basis of the assumption that this was all a programme cost.

The London-listed Melrose said there was no change to its profit and balance sheet guidance, and that the share buyback programme announced last week would proceed as planned. ($1 = 0.7990 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)