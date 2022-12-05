UPDATE 1-Ghana domestic bond holders won't be affected by debt restructuring -finmin

(Adds detail and quotes)

ACCRA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Individual domestic bond holders in Ghana will not be affected by ongoing debt restructuring plans, and all treasury bill holders will be paid for investments in full, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday.

The minister added that external debt restructuring plans would be announced in "due course".

Restructuring will be accompanied by fiscal measures and details of a scheme to protect banks, pension and mutual funds will follow later, Ofori-Atta told a news conference.

The government plans to reduce the country's debt-to-GDP ratio to 50% in present value terms by 2028, Ofori-Atta said.