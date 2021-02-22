UPDATE 1-Germany urges EU to prepare sanctions on Russia over Navalny
(Recasts with meeting start, more ministers)
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister HeikoMaas on Monday urged his EU counterparts to give the green lightto sanctions against Russian officials responsible for jailingKremlin critic Alexei Navalny and cracking down on pro-democracyactivists.
Berlin's call paves the way for sanctions to be imposed nextmonth in what the 27-member bloc says should be seen as amessage to President Vladimir Putin that debate and protest mustbe allowed in Russia.
"I am in favour of ordering the preparation of additionalsanctions, of listings of specific persons," Maas said as hearrived in Brussels. He said sanctions were pressing becauseNavalny had not only been sentenced to a prison term earlierthis month, but also to serve this term in a labour camp.
Diplomats expect the EU to impose travel bans and assetfreezes on allies of Putin next month, once experts havegathered evidence to withstand any legal challenges.
A group of EU foreign ministers met Navalny's chief of staffLeonid Volkov in Brussels on Sunday to build their case forpunitive steps against Russia, which is already under Westerneconomic sanctions after its 2014 annexation of Crimea.
EU foreign ministers will also hold a video call with U.S.Secretary of State Antony Blinken later on Monday.
"We cannot turn a blind eye to blatant breaches of humanrights violations in Russia," Lithuanian Foreign MinisterGabrielius Landsbergis said after Sunday's meeting.
Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok echoed the mood of manyEU diplomats, saying on arrival in Brussels on Monday: "I do notsee that the European Union is responsible for theconfrontational course that Russia has taken."
Navalny was detained after returning to Russia from Germanylast month and jailed on Feb. 2 for violating the terms ofparole on what he says was a politically motivated conviction.Moscow denies wrongdoing and accuses the EU of meddling in itsaffairs.
In Germany Navalny had been recovering from being poisonedwith a military-grade nerve agent. Navalny said Russian statesecurity agents had put the poison in his underpants, somethingthe Kremlin denied.
Pressure for sanctions has grown since Moscow infuriatedEuropean countries on Feb. 5 by expelling German, Polish andSwedish diplomats without telling the EU’s foreign policy chief,who was in Moscow for a visit.
Still, Maas said he believed the EU needed to keep up somekind of diplomacy with Moscow.
"At the same time we need to talk about how to keep up aconstructive dialogue with Russia, even as relations certainlyhave reached a low," Maas said.(Reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels and Sabine Siebold inBerlin, Editing by William Maclean)