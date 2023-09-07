UPDATE 1-German industrial output falls slightly more than expected in July

(Adds details from statement)

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell by slightly more than expected in July, the federal statistics office said on Thursday, underlining the challenges faced by manufacturing after a winter downturn in Europe's largest economy.

Production fell by 0.8% in July compared to the previous month, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.5% decline.

In the less volatile three-month comparison, production between May and July was 1.9% lower than in the previous three months, the data showed.

Germany's manufacturing sector has had a difficult year so far due to dwindling orders, sluggish output and high prices, with the HCOB final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing falling for a sixth consecutive month in July.

Industrial production (manufacturing excluding energy and construction) decreased by 1.8% in July compared to June, while the production of capital goods fell by 2.9% and the production of consumer goods decreased by 1.0%, the data showed.

The office offers more detailed data on its website.

