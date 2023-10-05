UPDATE 1-German exports fall more than expected in August

(Adds details from paragraph 3)

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German exports fell a more-than-expected 1.2% in August from the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

The result compared with a forecast 0.4% decline in a Reuters poll.

Imports also unexpectedly fell by 0.4% on the month, the data showed. They had been forecast to increase by 0.5%.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 16.6 billion euros ($17.45 billion) in August, versus an upwardly revised surplus of 17.7 billion euros the previous month.

Exports to European Union countries were down 1.5% on the month, while exports to China were up 1.2%, the office said.

The sentiment in the German export industry was markedly worse in September, an Ifo survey showed, as exports to all key regions are currently in decline. ($1 = 0.9511 euros)