UPDATE 1-German EU-harmonised consumer prices up 9.2% y/y in January

·1 min read

(Adds non-harmonized standards figures and inflation drivers)

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 9.2% on the year in January, data from the federal statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Compared with December, prices increased by 0.5%, it added, confirming preliminary data on both a monthly and annual basis.

According to non-harmonised standards, German consumer prices rose 8.7% on the year in January and 1.0% on the month. This follows revised inflation rates of 8.1% in December and 8.8% in November.

"Following a slowdown at the end of last year, the inflation rate thus remains at a high level," said Ruth Brand, president of the German statistics office.

Households paid higher prices in particular for energy and food in January, Brand said. Energy product prices were 23.1% higher year-on-year despite government relief measures, while food prices increased 20.3% on year.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for January on its website. (Reporting by Maria Martinez, Miranda Murray; Editing by Rachel More)

