UPDATE 1-German 2-year yield hits 3% after BoC hike sends cenbank warning

(Updated at 0838 GMT)

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Germany's 2-year bond yield rose to 3% on Thursday, a day after the Bank of Canada unexpectedly raised interest rates in a move that fuelled expectations that other central banks might need to tighten policy more than previously thought.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The BoC raised its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%, the second major central bank this week to unexpectedly raise interest rates after the Reserve Bank of Australia did so on Tuesday, sending global bond yields higher and serving as a reminder that the fight against inflation is not yet won.

The BoC and RBA were two of the first major central banks to pause their tightening cycle and analysts said their decisions this week could prompt others to keep hiking rates.

"Other central banks will be thinking twice before pausing," said Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea.

"They will be looking at Canada and Australia thinking there might be a risk that not enough has been done to bring supply and demand back into balance," he said.

The Federal Reserve is next week expected to refrain from tightening policy for the first time since January 2022, while the European Central Bank is seen raising rates by 25 bps.

Germany's policy-sensitive 2-year yield rose as much as 2 bps to 3%, its highest level since March 15. It was last down 2.5 bps at 2.953% after rising 8 bps on Wednesday.

The 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last flat at 2.442%, having risen 7.5 basis points (bps) after the BoC decision on Wednesday.

The ECB has raised its deposit rate by a combined 375 basis points since mid-2022 in an attempt to tame inflation, taking the rate to 3.25%.

ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards price a deposit rate peaking around 3.8% in November this year, suggesting at least two more 25-basis-point rate increases.

"BoC (and RBA) hikes do not change our view of the Fed or the ECB," said Jefferies interest rate strategist Mohit Kumar.

"However, they do support our view that inflation would be sticky for longer than what central banks want which would rule out any cuts in 2023."

Comments from ECB officials have also pressured bond prices this week, although policymakers are now in their quiet period ahead of next Thursday's policy announcement. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

"ECB speakers in the last couple of days have been slightly hawkish," Nordea's Svendsen said.

"It seems clear we will get a 25 basis point move at the next meeting. I don't think expectations can move much more."

Dutch central banker Klaas Knot said the ECB will at least need two more rate hikes of 25 basis points in June and July, and should be ready to raise rates further if inflation stays too high.

Italy's 10-year yield was little changed at 4.254%.

The closely-watched gap between German and Italian 10-year yields was steady around 180 bps, after hitting its tightest level since April 2022 earlier this week around 160 bps.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)