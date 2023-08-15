UPDATE 1-German 10-year bond yield hits five-month high as sell-off deepens

(Updates prices at 1040 GMT, adds analyst comment, ZEW survey data, and chart)

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The yield on Germany's 10-year bond hit a five-month high on Tuesday as expectations that interest rates would stay higher for longer caused investors to ditch government debt in the euro zone, Britain and the United States.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the single-currency bloc, was last up 8 basis points (bps) at 2.717%.

It earlier reached 2.729%, the highest since March 7, before the global banking turmoil caused yields to tumble, and just 4 bps off its highest level in 12 years.

Analysts say a number of factors have been pushing up yields, particularly on longer-dated bonds. Yields move inversely to prices.

They include the stronger-than-expected performance of the U.S. economy; an increase in borrowing from the U.S. Treasury; Japan's tweak to its monetary policy, which allowed longer-dated yields to rise; and central banks suggesting they'll hold interest rates at high levels for an extended period.

Peter Schaffrik, chief European macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said strong wage data in Britain was "likely spilling over" into euro zone bond markets.

British wages surged at a record pace in June, figures released on Tuesday showed, maintaining pressure on the Bank of England to keep pushing up interest rates. Britain's 10-year bond yield hit is highest in a month at 4.647%.

On Tuesday, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, the risk-free rate that influences borrowing costs around the world, rose to a new nine-month high of 4.239%.

"Central banks (are) pushing for the idea that rates will remain high for longer than markets had been hoping for, resulting in less aggressive rate cut expectations," said Jussi Hiljanen, head of European rates strategy at SEB.

He added that it is "genuinely unclear" whether the European Central Bank will increase or hold interest rates at its next meeting in September. Rates currently stand at 3.75%, up from -0.5% in July 2022.

Story continues

Shorter-dated bond yields, which are influenced by expectations of central bank interest rates, also rose sharply on Tuesday. Those rates have risen less sharply than their longer-dated peers, or even fallen, in recent weeks.

Germany's two-year bond yield was last up 8 bps at 3.149%.

The ZEW institute said German investor morale unexpectedly brightened in August, although the survey-based gauge remained firmly in negative territory.

According to pricing in derivatives markets, traders on Tuesday thought ECB rates were likely to peak at around 3.95%, the highest expected level since mid-July.

Italy's 10-year yield jumped 13 bps to 4.367%. It is seen as the benchmark for the more indebted countries in the euro zone.

The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs climbed 6 bps to 168 bps.

Market players have reduced their bets on ECB rate cuts in recent weeks. At the start of August, traders' average bet was that rates would stand at just above 3.4% in September 2024. Now they think a level just below 3.6% is more likely.

China's long stretch of disappointing data continued, with industrial output and retail sales growing much slower than expected in July.

Just before the release of the data, China's central bank unexpectedly cut key interest rates for the second time in three months to boost the economy.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton)