UPDATE 1-Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS drug

Blake Brittain
·2 min read

(Adds comment from Genentech)

By Blake Brittain

March 1 (Reuters) - Roche's Genentech Inc sued Biogen MA Inc on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, claiming Biogen owes additional patent royalties from worldwide sales of its blockbuster multiple-sclerosis and Crohn's disease drug Tysabri.

Genentech's lawsuit said Biogen owes royalties for all the Tysabri that was produced using Genentech's patents before the patents expired, even if it was sold later.

According to Genentech, Biogen has refused to pay royalties on any Tysabri sales since the patents expired more than four years ago.

A Genentech spokesperson said Wednesday that the company was "confident in the enforceability" of the patents.

A Biogen spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday.

South San Francisco-based Genentech said Biogen signed a license to its patents, which relate to methods for manufacturing antibodies like Tysabri, in 2004 in exchange for a "mid-single-figure" royalty on sales of licensed products in the United States and an unspecified lower royalty elsewhere. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen's Tysabri was first approved by the U.S. Food and Administration the same year to treat MS.

Biogen earned more than $2 billion from global sales of Tysabri last year, according to a company report.

Genentech's patents expired in December 2018. The lawsuit said Biogen made its last royalty payment in March 2019 for Tysabri sales from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Genentech argued that because antibody manufacturing is complex and the effects of running out of the drugs can be "catastrophic," antibody drugmakers often save up "at least several calendar quarters worth of product, and often more than that."

It said Biogen owes royalties for "most or all" of the Tysabri sold in "2019 and beyond," which it said was made with the patented technology before the patents expired.

Genentech asked the court for the lost royalties and other money damages for Biogen's alleged breach of contract.

The case is Genentech Inc v. Biogen MA Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-00909.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

Latest Stories

  • Here’s Why Both Ford and GM Have Shut Down Pickup Production

    The work stoppages are temporary—and for two very different reasons.

  • First Nations in N.B. sign agreement with one forestry company named in title claim

    FREDERICTON — Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province. The agreement in principle with forestry company AV Group NB outlines a path for a forest co-management model and for other economic development opportunities, representatives for the six nations said Tuesday. "It's much more of a symbolic gesture," sai

  • Dan Snyder reportedly used Commanders like 'personal piggy bank,' accused of fraud over $55M secret loan

    Snyder allegedly charged his own team a $4.5 million "advertising fee" after he put their logo on his private jet.

  • Vanessa Bryant settles claims with LA County for nearly $29 million in helicopter crash lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant settled her remaining claims with Los Angeles County on Tuesday for $28,850,000 over photos that members of the sheriff's department shared after the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in January 2020, according to county attorneys. Co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were also killed in the crash, settled for $19,950,000. LA County attorneys said they hoped the Bryant and Chester families would be able to heal from their loss.

  • Metal tycoon sued over missing $577 million in nickel told cargo inspectors he'd had a heart attack, report says

    Prateek Gupta, whose nickel shipments to Trafigura allegedly contained no nickel, is accused of using several techniques to avoid inspection of his cargo.

  • Indigenous chiefs across Canada laud the pending approval of $2.8B settlement deal

    VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders are voicing their formal support in Federal Court for a $2.8-billion settlement agreement to a class-action residential schools lawsuit. Former Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief Shane Gottfriedson told the Federal Court judge in Vancouver that reaching the settlement with the federal government "means everything" to him. Gottfriedson said it was "about time Canada steps aside" and let First Nations themselves decide how to mitigate the harms done by residential schoo

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Indian buyers for Russia's oil are drowning in price-cap paperwork and that could hit Moscow's sales, report says

    Indian buyers of Russian crude oil are drowning in paperwork demanded under the G7 price cap, and that could dent Moscow's sales, Bloomberg reported.

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • 'Like starting a new life': Refugees arrive as skilled workers under expanding pilot

    TORONTO — Mulham Alkhalil has been working for a high-end furniture manufacturer in Toronto since arriving in Canada last year from Syria via Libya. The 40-year-old, whose job involves operating a computer-assisted furniture cutting and engraving machine, fled Syria in 2012 because he didn't want to get involved in the country's ongoing war by being drafted to compulsory military service. He first went to Libya but said he wasn't able to find long-term stability there after that country's civil

  • Toyota rethinks long-term EV strategy, calls Tesla Y a 'work of art,' report says

    Toyota is taking a step back to re-evaluate its EVs built on the e-TNGA platform, which may delay some models but will ensure longer-term success.

  • Exclusive-Canada's Baytex Energy nears $2.5 billion deal for U.S. peer Ranger Oil -sources

    Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp for around $2.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Calgary, Alberta-based Baytex will pay a mixture of cash and stock to buy Ranger at a small premium to its current market value of $1.8 billion. The transaction will significantly boost Baytex's presence in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin, which currently represents around 30% of its total production, according to its website.

  • Some traditional lands to return to Wolastoqey Nation, agreement signed

    A New Brunswick forestry company is agreeing to transfer a parcel of land to Wolastoqey communities in the province and allow their members input into their forest management practices. The agreement is part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick and AV Nackawic, one of the province's largest forestry companies with operations in Nackawic and Atholville. The Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick represents the Matawaskiye (Madawaska), Wotstak (Woodsto

  • Cuba's top cigar maker puffs out more sales

    STORY: Sales at Cuban cigar maker Habanos rose last year.That was driven largely by growth in Europe, which made up more than half the company's sales.Buyers in the Asia-Pacific region also showed a taste for one of Cuba's most famous exports.Habanos called China the 'driving force' behind sales there.Jose Maria Lopez is co-chair of Habanos."Europe continues to consolidate its position as the world's leading region for Habanos, accounting for 54% of the world's sales. One of the major areas that we all know, which has grown in recent years is the Asia-Pacific region, which continues to increase its global weight and has now reached 19% of Habanos' worldwide sales turnover in value terms."Habanos said Monday (February 27) that sales rose 2% overall on the previous year, hitting $545 million. The cigar company said it has 40% of the global premium tobacco market.It's known for brands such as Cohiba and Montecristo. Luis Sanchez is the firm's co-chair."Of course with all the initiatives we have in terms of product and experience we provide to all cigar lovers, we are sure this year, we will even manage to surpass what we achieved in 2022."Habanos has had to recover from the effects of the health crisis.And it also faced severe disruption made by Hurricane Ian, which struck the main tobacco-producing region in Cuba.

  • Kobach sues energy company for natural gas price manipulation during 2021 winter storm

    The company, Kobach said, cost Kansas companies and consumers more than $50 million.

  • Michael Irvin and Marriott in standoff over $100 million lawsuit. Here's the latest

    The NFL Hall of Famer is suing hotel chain Marriott International for defamation following an incident during Super Bowl week in Phoenix.

  • What we know: Making sense of the latest bombshell reports on Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

    Two reports in a span of 12 hours have shed new light on the messy dispute between Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his former minority partners.

  • Judge: NFL coach can press discrimination claims in court

    NFL Coach Brian Flores can pursue some of his discrimination claims against the league and its teams in court rather than through arbitration, a judge ruled Wednesday. The written decision by Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan was issued months after lawyers for the league tried to get the lawsuit moved to arbitration, citing contracts that coaches had signed.

  • Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million

    The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a $28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday. The figure includes a newly agreed upon payment from the county of $13.5 million along with the $15 million a federal jury awarded Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, at a trial in August.