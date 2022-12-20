UPDATE 1-Gas starts to flow to Freeport LNG export plant in Texas - data shows

(Adds background and details)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Freeport LNG's long-shut liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas was on track to receive pipeline natural gas on Tuesday, according to data from Refinitiv, a possible sign the plant might return to service by the end of the year as the company has projected.

Refinitiv said Freeport was on track to receive about 25 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of feedgas on Dec. 20.

That would be the first gas to flow to the plant since late July and August when Freeport was pulling in around 22 mmcfd of gas to fuel a power plant that generated electricity sold to the Texas power grid during an extreme heat wave.

Officials at Freeport were not immediately available for comment on why gas was expected to flow to the plant on Tuesday.

