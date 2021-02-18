UPDATE 1-GameStop frenzy sparks fresh investment in stock-trading apps

(Adds details on Freetrade.io's latest user number, crowdfunding rounds)

By Jane Lanhee Lee

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb 18 (Reuters) - The recent tradingfrenzy centered on GameStop Corp and other “meme” stocksis sparking a wave of investor interest in start-ups aiming tomimic the success of Robinhood Markets Inc, whose no-feebrokerage app has helped drive a trading boom.

Public.com, a direct competitor to Robinhood that boasts ahost of blue-chip backers, said on Wednesday it had raised $220million, valuing it at $1.2 billion on the private market.Another well-heeled rival, Stash, said earlier this month it hadraised $125 million, while Webull Financial LLC, backed byChinese investors, is also raising fresh funds after enjoying aninflux of new users.

Robinhood, meanwhile, raised some $3.4 billion in the midstof the GameStop furor to assure its stability amid rapid growthand demands by its trading partners that it post morecollateral.

The fresh investments are coming even as governmentregulators ramp up scrutiny of Robinhood and others involved inthe GameStop trading. A U.S. congressional committee on Thursdaygrilled the chief executive of Robinhood and a YouTube streamerknown as "Roaring Kitty," among others, as it probes possibleimproprieties, including market manipulation.

Robinhood came under stiff criticism from some quarters forrestricting trading in GameStop and other shares at the heightof the frenzy, a move the company says it was forced to make dueto requirements of partners that settle trades. It has alsodrawn scrutiny for a business model that relies on payments forsending trading business to partner brokerages, a practicePublic.com and some other rivals are pledging to avoid.

Investors see rich opportunity in bringing easy stocktrading to smartphone users globally, though the companies saythey are also cognizant of the risks.

Stash, which doubled its active accounts to over 5 millionby the end of last year, operates with only four trading windowsa day to discourage rapid speculative trading, it said.

Story continues

U.K.-based Freetrade.io told Reuters by email that its usernumbers last year grew six-fold to 300,000 and by mid-Februaryhad reached 560,000. It said it had raised a total $35 million,including from crowd-funding rounds from over 10,000 customers.

But it does not offer margin trading or riskier offerings.“These products encourage investors to behave as if they aregambling or speculating rather than investing,” a Freetrade.iospokesman said.

Interest in trading apps is soaring globally. In Mexico,trading app Flink launched seven months ago and already has amillion users, according to co-founder and chief executiveSergio Jimenez. He said Mexicans can buy fractions of U.S. stockthrough the platform, but not Mexican stocks - yet.

“Ninety percent of them are investing for the first time,”said Jimenez.

Flink raised $12 million in a funding round in February ledby Accel, an early investor in Facebook. Accel is also aninvestor in Public.com and Berlin-based Trade Republic BankGmbh, which allows European retail investors to buy fractions ofU.S. stocks, according to Accel partner Andrew Braccia.

“The bigger story here is there's just this global trend of…accessibility,” he said.

Start-up investors also see opportunity in theinfrastructure behind the trading apps. DriveWealth, whichserves Mexico’s Flink and 70-plus other online trading appsaround the world, has hundreds more partnerships in thepipeline, according to founder and chief executive BobCortright. DriveWealth provides the technology to power digitalwallets and trading apps, and also provides clearing andbrokerage service to its business partners.

“This is this is only beginning,” said Cortright. “The factthat you could have a smartphone in your hand in India, forinstance, and buy $10 worth of Coca-Cola stock at an instant,that's pretty game-changing.”

Venture capital investments in U.S. fintech companies hit arecord last year with $20.6 billion invested, according to datafirm PitchBook. Globally, around $41.4 billion was invested infintech companies in 2020.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland; Editing by JonathanWeber and Dan Grebler)