UPDATE 1-Freeport, China smelters agree higher copper treatment charges for 2022

(Adds company and industry details)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc has agreed copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2022 with Chinese smelters at $65 per tonne and 6.5 per lb, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The 2022 charges are 9.2% higher than this year's benchmark of $59.50 per tonne and 5.95 cents per lb and signal the end of a run of six consecutive drops in the annual TC/RC benchmark since 2015.

Miners pay TC/RCs to smelters to process copper concentrate into refined metal, offsetting the cost of the ore. The TC/RC benchmark, referenced in supply contracts globally, is usually taken from the first settlement between a major miner and a Chinese smelter in the fourth-quarter "mating season."

The smelters that have so far agreed with Freeport are Jiangxi Copper, Tongling Nonferrous and China Copper, a unit of state-run metals group Chinalco, said the source, who declined to be identified as the talks were private.

Freeport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TC/RCs rise when more supply is available and smelters can demand better terms on feedstock, and play a significant role in the profitability of both sides. (Reporting by Tom Daly in Southport, England Editing by Matthew Lewis)