1 Fort Worth restaurant closed for serious health violations, live roaches found in 2 more

One Fort Worth restaurant was closed for serious health violations during the June 11-24 inspections and roaches were found at two more, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

The Golden Chick, located at 14205 Trinity Blvd., scored 23 demerits on June 22 and was required to close pending correction of the violations.

The inspector noted the restuarant’s walk-in cooler was not holding food at a safe temperature, and a certified food protection manager was not employed by the facility or not available at the time of the inspection. Food accumulation was found on soda nozzles, and water was turned off at a hand-washing sink near the drive-thru.

A small, live roach was found near the knife rack at Yummy Buffet, located at 215 NE 28th St., and two live roaches and one dead one were found in the kitchen of Bombay Grill and Bar, located at 4625 Donnelly Ave. The establishments scored 25 and 22 demerits, respectively.

Guapo Taco, located at 302 S. Sylvania Ave., received 31 demerits. The inspector noted that some meat was not held at a safe temperature, and food contact surfaces and utensils were not properly cleaned and sanitized after use.

Restaurants that receive more than 30 demerits are required to immediately fix the most critical violations and start corrective procedures on all the other violations within 48 hours.

Two establishments, Cafe Margot at 3150 S. Hulen Street and Sandman Signature Hotel at 810 Houston St., received a perfect score of zero.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for June 11th - June 24th, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.