UPDATE 1-Foreign holdings of US Treasuries increase in June

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose in June, with Japan, the largest foreign holder of U.S. government debt, increasing its net purchases, data from the Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Holdings of U.S. Treasuries increased to $7.563 trillion in June, up from $7.521 trillion the previous month. Foreign holdings of U.S. government debt are also up from a year earlier, when they stood at $7.417 trillion the data showed.

Japan increased its portfolio of Treasuries to $1.106 trillion, from $1.097 trillion the previous month. China had a total of $835 billion Treasuries in June, down from $847 billion in May, while the United Kingdom’s holdings rose to $672 billion, from $660 billion.

The U.K., along with Cayman Islands and the Bahamas, often represents custodial accounts, which are proxies for hedge funds.