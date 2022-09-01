UPDATE 1-Fighting erupts as Ukrainian troops deploy near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -Russian-backed official

·1 min read

(Adds detail)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian assault troops were spotted by Russian forces near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and are now pinned down by Russian air force, a local Russian-installed official said on Thursday.

In an interview with Russian state broadcaster RT, Vladimir Rogov said that Ukrainian forces launched an attack out of "desperation" over a planned International Atomic Energy Agency visit to Enerhodar's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant today.

Russia's Defence Ministry also reported an attack on the nuclear plant by up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers. It said measures were being taken to destroy the attackers.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is scheduled to be visited by an International Atomic Energy Agency mission on Thursday to assess risks from the ongoing hostilities in the area.

The plant was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains near the frontlines, and has come under repeated shelling in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tomasz Janowski)

