UPDATE 1-Fed's Barr: 'I'll just say for myself, I think we're close'

July 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is close to reaching the appropriate level of interest rates to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target, but "we still have a bit of work to do," Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said on Monday.

Barr's remark came in response to a question on how much further the Fed's policy rate may need to rise to contain inflation, following a speech in Washington on proposed bank capital changes.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 5 percentage points since March 2022 to bring down the highest inflation in four decades, but in June officials opted to forego an increase in order to take time to better assess the still-developing effects of the actions they have taken so far.

Barr, whose

prepared remarks

focused on his plan as the Fed's financial regulatory czar to require large U.S. banks to

hold more capital

, said policymakers were close to having rates at a sufficiently restrictive level but that inflation remains too high.

"I think that you saw from our last meeting that many participants believe we need to do more," he said. "We're going to be very data dependent, meeting by meeting, looking at the data as it comes in."

"I'll just say for myself, I think we're close."

