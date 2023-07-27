UPDATE 1-Eye drug success mitigates Roche's earnings decline

Ludwig Burger
·1 min read

(Adds details on eye drug from third paragraph, confirmed outlook in sixth paragraph)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Roche said first-half core operating profit fell 14% as the Swiss drugs and diagnostics maker was hit by a sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 products but the strong launch of a new eye drug mitigated the decline.

It said in a statement on Thursday that core operating profit came in at 10.9 billion Swiss francs ($12.68 billion), in line with analysts' expectations,

Half-year sales of Vabysmo, an injection against a common form of blindness in the elderly that won approval early last year, came in at 1 billion francs, above an analysts' consensus of about 890 million francs.

Roche is marketing injection drug Vabysmo, the strongest growth driver in the pharmaceuticals division, as a treatment option that can be given at longer intervals than the conventional regimen of established Eylea by Bayer and Regeneron.

The rivals have been working on a high-dose version of Eylea that can also be injected less frequently but U.S. health regulators in June declined to approve it, raising expectations of a faster ramp-up of Vabysmo sales.

Roche said it still expects a decrease in group sales in the low single-digit percentage range in 2023, without the effect of currency swings.

That is driven by a sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 products of about 5 billion Swiss francs, as demand drops for COVID-19 lab testing, antibody treatment Ronapreve as well as repurposed arthritis drug Actemra. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)