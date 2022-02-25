UPDATE 1-Explosions heard in Kyiv, official says enemy aircraft downed

(Adds interior ministry official saying enemy aircraft downed)

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister.

It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned. Herashchenko wrote on Telegram that a nine-storey residential building was on fire.

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv earlier which Herashchenko said were the sounds of air defences firing at the aircraft.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)