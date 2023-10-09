UPDATE 1-European stocks under pressure on Middle East conflict

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Energy stocks jump as oil soars

Airlines slide as Tel Aviv flights suspended

Energean slides to bottom of STOXX 600

By Sruthi Shankar

Oct 9 (Reuters) - European stocks came under pressure on Monday as military clashes in the Middle East sparked a rush to safe-haven assets such as bonds and gold, while also boosting oil prices by about 3%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.1%, with retailers and travel & leisure stocks leading sectoral losses.

Global investors turned risk averse as military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East and raised oil supply concerns.

Israel's troops were fighting to recapture its towns from Hamas gunmen on Monday, acknowledging the battle was taking longer than expected more than two days after the militants burst across the fence from Gaza on a deadly rampage.

The energy index jumped 2.4% as oil prices rallied 3% to more than $85 a barrel, keeping the broader market under pressure on concerns about elevated inflation.

"The wider risk is that a sustained increase in oil prices would act as a renewed inflationary pressure and further underpin the higher-rates-for-longer message which investors in the equity and bond markets seem to be belatedly coming to terms with," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Shares of defence companies such as Sweden's Saab , Italy's Leonardo and Germany's Rheinmetall surged between 6.1% and 9.5% on the prospect of a prolonged military conflict in the region.

Airline stocks, including British-Airways owner IAG , Air France KLM and Lufthansa, fell between 2.5% and 3.4% as several international air carriers suspended flight services with Tel Aviv and amid higher fuel cost concerns.

Energean tumbled 15.9%, making the UK and Israel-listed oil producer focussed on the Eastern Mediterranean the top loser on the STOXX 600.

"A risk-off mood could well prevail for the time being, at least until the scope of the conflict becomes clearer," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

The benchmark index marked its third consecutive week of losses on Friday as U.S. government bond yields surged on expectations that interest rates will remain elevated for a prolonged period amid signs of resilience in the world's largest economy.