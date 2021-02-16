UPDATE 1-European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stockmarkets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Glencore jumps on reinstating dividend
* European mining index hits highest since July 2011
* All eyes on euro zone fourth-quarter GDP estimate
* European earnings outlook improves(Adds comments, details of other top movers; updates prices)
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Feb 16 (Reuters) - European shares hovered near one-yearhighs on Tuesday as investors bet a bumper U.S. stimulus packagewill power global economic growth this year, while Glencore leda rally among mining stocks after reinstating its dividend.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% afterjumping 1.3% in the previous session to its highest level sinceFebruary 2020.
A 3.8% rise in shares of Glencore helped theEuropean mining index climb to a near 10-year high,while energy stocks were lifted by stronger oil prices.
The UK's FTSE 100 led gains among regional bourses,with financial stocks jumping on hopes that a swift roll-out ofCOVID-19 vaccines would lift the economy out of a deeppandemic-induced slump.
Germany's DAX, on the other hand, was flat ahead ofdata that is likely to show investor sentiment remained tepid inFebruary.
"(The German ZEW economic sentiment) is expected to showlockdown fatigue, something prevalent in EU data of late withthe euro zone well behind the curve on the vaccination front,"said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"By contrast, UK markets should continue to outperform asthe rapid vaccination pace has markets scrambling to reassessBritain's recovery outlook."
The benchmark STOXX 600 is on course to log itsthird monthly gain in four as investors pile into sectors suchas mining, energy, banks and industrial goods, whichunderperformed the broader market last year following acoronavirus-driven crash in March.
Global equities have also remained in demand as U.S.President Joe Biden negotiates a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.In the euro zone, finance ministers agreed on Monday thatsupportive measures for the economy should stay in place as longas needed.
Investor focus later in the day will be on a flash readingof the euro zone's fourth-quarter GDP estimate, with economistsin a Reuters poll expecting the economy to have contracted 5.1%year-on-year.
Meanwhile, a better-than-expected quarterly Europeanearnings scorecard has raised expectations of a swifter businessrecovery this year.
Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings for STOXX 600companies to have dropped 18.2%, compared with an estimate of26.8% on Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings areexpected to rebound by 41% in the first quarter of 2021.
Miner BHP Group rose about 1% after posting itsbest first-half profit in seven years and declaring a recordinterim dividend, while Swiss dental implant maker Straumannjumped 2.9% on reporting higher quarterly organicrevenue.(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru, Editing bySherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)