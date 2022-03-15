UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields off multi-year highs, selling abates for now

(Updates with new comment, chart, ZEW index)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday, with 10-year borrowing costs edging back from their highest levels since late 2018 as a semblance of calm returned a day before a widely anticipated rise in U.S. interest rates.

German, French and Dutch 10-year sovereign debt yields jumped roughly 10 basis points on Monday as hopes for progress in Ukraine/Russia talks and unease that surging inflation could prompt a more aggressive response from major central banks triggered a new bonds selloff.

On Tuesday, a degree of stability emerged, with a risk off tone in stocks supporting fixed income, and investors holding off on any big moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down 2.5 bps on the day at 0.35%. Most other 10-year yields in the euro area fell 1-2 bps.

"It's a very complicated world and we're still struggling to rationalise why bond yields were pushing notably higher yesterday," said Rabobank's head of rates strategy Richard McGuire.

He said bonds were caught between three different dimensions as investors assess whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine is more inflationary by pushing up energy and food prices, or negative for economic growth since high inflation deals a blow to consumption, and then work out which view central banks will take.

Bond yields have swung wildly in a short space of time.

Bund yields are up roughly 46 bps from two-month lows of -0.109% hit less then two weeks ago when investors sensed that the war would encourage a more cautious tone from central banks.

But the European Central Bank last week said it would end asset purchases in the third quarter, as rapidly rising inflation outweighed concerns about the economic impact of Russia's invasion for now.

And with the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to kick off a rate hiking cycle on Wednesday with a 25 bps rise, markets are again ramping up bets on how far U.S. rates might climb in the face of surging inflation.

Annual consumer price inflation in the United States is running at a four-decade high near 8%, euro area inflation is at a record high 5.8%.

Even news on Tuesday that German investor sentiment suffered a record slide in March failed to push yields significantly lower.

"We maintain our preference for selling Bund recoveries," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year, breakeven forward, held near its highest levels since 2013, trading above 2% .

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Susan Fenton and Ed Osmond)

