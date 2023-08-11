UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields follow U.S. peers higher

(Updates prices at 1030 GMT, adds Reuters ECB poll and China data in final paragraphs)

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday as investors took stock of a relatively weak 30-year U.S. Treasury auction and a slight rise in U.S. inflation.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last up 5 basis points (bps) at 2.584%.

"I think it's probably catch up with the U.S.," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank.

"We saw a big move at the back end of the European market close in Treasuries, which was associated with that 30-year auction."

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 7 bps on Thursday and was up another 2 bps on Friday at 4.099%. Bond yields rise as prices fall, and vice versa.

Data on Thursday showed that U.S. inflation edged up to a year-on-year rate of 3.2% in July, from 3% in June, although economists expected a rise to 3.3%.

Later on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury saw the lowest demand since April for a $23 billion auction of 30-year bonds, pushing up longer-dated yields.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, was last up 2 bps at 2.994%.

Longer-dated U.S. and European bond yields have risen over the last few weeks.

Analysts have cited a number of factors including relatively resilient growth in major economies; a rise in energy prices thanks to Saudi Arabian oil cuts and natural gas disruptions; the U.S. Treasury's announcement that it would step up its borrowing in the bond market; and the Bank of Japan's move to allow longer-dated bond yields to move higher.

Both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are approaching, or may already have reached, the end of their rapid interest rate hiking cycles.

Both central banks are due to set interest rates again in September after raising them by 25 basis points in July - the Fed to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% and the ECB to 3.75%.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was 7 bps higher at 4.215% on Friday. The closely watched gap between Italian and German borrowing costs stood at 162 bps, near the lower end of its range this year.

A narrow majority of economists think the European Central Bank will pause in September, according to a Reuters poll released on Friday, but a further rate increase by year-end is still on the cards with inflation running hot.

Some analysts have said China's weak economy could dampen global price pressures. Data on Friday showed that China's new bank loans tumbled in July from a month earlier and other key credit gauges also weakened.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Sharon Singleton)