UPDATE 1-EU, U.S. concerned about Polish law on public office ban

BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission and the U.S. State Department expressed concern about a new Polish law which could effectively ban individuals from public office with no possibility of appeal to an independent court.

The law pushed through by Poland's ruling eurosceptic and nationalist PiS party comes ahead of parliamentary elections in October or November.

The new commission will investigate the 2007-2022 period and have the power to ban people found to have acted under Russian influence from holding security clearance or working in roles where they would be responsible for public funds for 10 years, effectively disqualifying them from most public offices.

Strongly criticised as unconstitutional by several judicial organisations, including the parliament's own legal office, the law is widely seen as a way for PiS to block top opposition politicians, including former Prime Minister Donald Tusk, from taking office if the PiS is ousted in the elections.

"We have a special concern now about the situation in Poland with the creation by law of a special committee able to deprive citizens, individuals, from their right to be elected to public office," EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

"It will be possible to do that with an administrative decision without any judicial review, so it is a special concern and the Commission will ... not hesitate to take measures, if needed because it is impossible to agree on such a system," he said on entering talks of EU ministers in Brussels.

The U.S State Department also expressed concerns over the potential use of the new legislation to target the oppposition.

"The U.S. Government is concerned by the Polish government’s passage of new legislation that could be misused to interfere with Poland’s free and fair elections," it said in a statement late on Monday.

"We share the concerns expressed by many observers that this law to create a commission to investigate Russian influence could be used to block the candidacy of opposition politicians without due process."

The head of the International Policy Bureau of the Polish president, Marcin Przydacz, told private radio RMF on Tuesday he thought the U.S embassy had probably not provided the State Department with "in-depth legal analysis of these provisions". (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Giles Elgood)