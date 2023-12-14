UPDATE 1-EU top court scraps 250 mln euro tax order vs Amazon

(Adds response from Amazon in paragraph 4)

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday scrapped an EU order for Amazon to pay 250 million euros ($273 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg, part of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown against sweetheart deals between multinationals and EU countries.

"The Court of Justice confirms that the (European) Commission has not established that the tax ruling given to Amazon by Luxembourg was a State aid that was incompatible with the (EU's) internal market," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said.

Its decision is final.

"We welcome the Court’s ruling, which confirms that Amazon followed all applicable laws and received no special treatment. We look forward to continuing to focus on delivering for our customers across Europe," said an Amazon spokesperson.

The case is C-457/21 P Commission v Amazon.com and Others.

($1 = 0.9169 euros)