UPDATE 1-EU says talks with Iran "positive enough" to reopen nuclear negotiations

John Irish
·3 min read

(Adds quotes, Iran reaction, Mora stopped in Frankfurt, context)

By John Irish

WEISSENHAUS, Germany May 13 (Reuters) - The EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed there had been enough progress during consultations between his envoy and Iranian officials in Tehran this week to relaunch nuclear negotiations after two months of deadlock.

Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the U.S. list of designated terrorist organisations.

Speaking as talks coordinator Enrique Mora arrived back in Europe, Josep Borrell said Iran's response had been "positive enough" after Mora had delivered a message that things could not continue as they were.

"These things can not be resolved overnight," Borrell told reporters at a G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany. "Let's say the negotiations were blocked and they have been de-blocked and that means there is the prospective of reaching a final agreement."

The broad outline of the deal that aims to revive the accord which restrains Iran's nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions was essentially agreed in March.

However, it has since been thrown into disarray after last-minute Russian demands and the dispute over the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

Western officials are largely losing hope that it can be resurrected, sources familiar with the matter have said, forcing them to weigh how to limit Iran's atomic programme even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has divided the big powers.

"It has gone better than expected - the negotiations were stalled, and now they have been reopened," Borrell said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Mora’s trip had been "an opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues".

"A good and reliable agreement is within reach if the United States makes a political decision and adheres to its commitments," he said.

A French diplomatic source said on Thursday he saw little chance of the United States agreeing to remove Iran's elite security force from its list of foreign terrorist organisations any time soon.

Mora has been in Tehran this week in what has been described as the last chance to salvage the 2015 accord, which then U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are also parties to the accord.

In a bizarre incident, Mora and his team were held at Frankfurt airport for several hours on return from the Iranian capital on Friday.

"We were kept separated. Refusal to give any explanation for what seems a violation of the Vienna Convention," he said on Twitter. Germany authorities did not immediately comment.

Iran's official IRNA news agency alleged, without evidence, that Israel was behind the incident.

"What has happened in Frankfurt has to do with opposition to the progress in the nuclear talks ... The Zionist lobby has influence in the German security apparatus," it said. (Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai and Kirstie Knolle in Berlin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • Ottawa Senators part ways with vice president of player development Pierre McGuire

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as the team's senior vice president of player development after less than a year on the job. McGuire was hired by the Senators last July following a 13-year run as an analyst on NBC hockey broadcasts. The Senators confirmed McGuire's departure on Monday with a brief statement. "We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," the team said. McGuire, who also had broadcast stints with TSN

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • World No. 4 Cameron Smith enters RBC Canadian Open field

    TORONTO — Corey Conners is ready to hear the roar of Canadian golf fans for the first time in three years. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is currently the top-ranked Canadian in the field at this summer's RBC Canadian Open. The national men's golf championship has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return on June 6-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. "I think the Canadian fans travel as well as anyone. I feel a lot of Canadian love week i

  • Jesse Fleming's Chelsea clinch Women's Super League title with win over Man United

    Canada's Jesse Fleming came from the bench to help Chelsea secure a 4-2 win over the visiting Manchester United on Sunday and clinch their third-straight FA Women's Super League title. The 24-year-old London, Ont., native came on for Pernille Harder in the 77th minute. Fleming had six goals and four assists in 21 appearances for Chelsea in the competition, having featured in all but one game. The honour is Fleming's second league title with Chelsea. The 2021 Canada Soccer Player of the Year winn

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Fred VanVleet's triple-double vs. Jazz showed his star power

    Before knee and hip issues derailed his season, Fred VanVleet was playing like one of the best players in the Eastern Conference and it was stamped in a comeback win vs. the Utah Jazz. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third victory of the season. The reigning world champion started third Sunday, but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz. He then set his sights

  • Gushue beats Koe to win Champions Cup on Grand Slam of Curling circuit

    OLDS, Alta. — Brad Gushue capped a memorable season in style Sunday by beating Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex. It was the final competition for Gushue's team with second Brett Gallant in the lineup. He will join Brendan Bottcher's team next season. Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff Walker won Canada's Olympic trials last November, took bronze at the Beijing Games in February, won the Tim Hortons Brier in March and took silver at the world champions

  • United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time

    DUBLIN — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as host of the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later. World Rugby announced host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 following a Thursday meeting of its council in Dublin, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). The sport is breaking new ground by moving its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby re

  • Thomas Chabot named Canada's captain for men's world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot has been named Team Canada's captain for the 2022 men's hockey world championship. Montreal Canadiens right-winger Josh Anderson, New Jersey Devils defenceman Damon Severson as well as Winnipeg Jets centres Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry will be Canada's alternate captains. "It is always special to be able to wear the Maple Leaf, and it is a true honour to be named captain for the world championship," said Chabot. "Josh, Pierre-Luc, Adam and

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

    WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Canadian women's rugby roster chosen for Pacific Four Series in New Zealand

    Veterans Laura Russell and Karen Paquin highlight Canada's 32-woman rugby roster for next month's Pacific Four Series in New Zealand. The third-ranked Canadians will play the seventh-ranked U.S. in Tauranga before taking on No. 2 New Zealand on June 12 in Waitakere and No. 5 Australia on June 12 in Whangarei. Head coach Kevin Rouet hosted a camp in Langford, B.C., last month, trimming his roster from 45 to 32 players who will make the trip to the June 5-18 tournament in New Zealand. Rouet, a for