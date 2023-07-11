UPDATE 1-EU extends probe into Ozempic to include other drugs

(Adds details in paragraphs 2,3,4)

July 11 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday it was extending the review of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Saxenda after reports of possible suicidal thoughts following usage, to include other drugs in the same class.

The agency began its review on July 3 after Iceland's health regulator flagged three cases of patients thinking about suicide or self-harm following use of Novo's drugs.

The EMA will now investigate drugs in the same class, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which trigger a feeling of fullness for possible risk of suicidal thoughts.

The review is expected to complete in November, said EMA. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)