UPDATE 1-EU Council, Commission heads congratulate Turkey's Erdogan on election win

(Adds European Commission head's congratulations in first and third paragraphs)

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - EU Council President Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on winning an election runoff on Sunday.

"Congratulations @RTErdogan for your reelection as President of Türkiye. I look forward to working with you again to deepen EU-TR relations in the years to come," Michel said in a tweet.

Von der Leyen also tweeted her congratulations.

"I look forward to continue building the EU-Türkiye relationship. It is of strategic importance for both the EU and Türkiye to work on advancing this relationship, for the benefit of our people," she said in a tweet. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)