UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's private jet scheduled to leave China on Thursday -flight tracking data

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's private jet is scheduled to leave Shanghai on Thursday morning and head to Austin, Texas, data from flight tracking provider Variflight showed, wrapping up a whirlwind trip to China - his first in three years.

After two days in Beijing, the Tesla Inc CEO arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday night and visited the U.S. electric vehicle maker's plant in the financial hub, showed photos posted by Tesla's China-based public affairs chief Grace Tao on her Weibo account.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on Musk's planned departure.

The photos showed Musk holding up a "Giga Shanghai" sign, flanked by hundreds of staff including Tao and head of global manufacturing Tom Zhu.

"A very rewarding day!," Tao said alongside her post.

Since his arrival in China on Tuesday morning, the U.S. billionaire has been showered with praise from the Chinese public. He also had meetings with three government ministers and battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) . (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Zhang Yan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)