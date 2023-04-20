UPDATE 1-Edenred posts Q1 beat as employers boost staff benefits

(Adds details, CEO quote)

By Federica Mileo

April 20 (Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred SE beat estimates for first-quarter operating revenue on Thursday, as employers used its meal tickets and fuel cards to help staff cope with inflation.

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, reported a first-quarter operating revenue of 519 million euros ($568.56 million), topping the 496 million euros forecast by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

Edenred has benefited over the past year from staff shortages and rising inflation that have pushed employers to spend more on workers' benefits.

"Our revenue grew by more than 25%, once again proving our ability to closely align our solutions with the changing needs of companies and their employees," Chairman and CEO Bertrand Dumazy said in a statement.

The group also announced the acquisition of 75% of the share capital of GOintegro, a Latin American provider of an employee engagement platform, which counts Bayer, General Electric and PepsiCo among its clients.

The company confirmed its 2023 target, issued in October, for an annual like-for-like growth of more than 12% in core profit. ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Subhranshu Sahu)