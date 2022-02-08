UPDATE 1-DuPont beats profit estimates on electronics demand, boosts dividend

(Adds buyback, sales; compares with estimates)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont posted fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday and increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, flagging strong demand in its key end markets such as electronics.

DuPont has been reaping the benefits of a rebound in the auto and chip-making industries, and a rollout of 5G and other high-end technologies, more than offsetting the impacts of rising inflation and surge in raw material costs.

"Sustained strong demand in key end-markets such as electronics and water, along with our continued ability to offset raw material inflation with price, were critical to our fourth-quarter results," Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen said in a statement.

DuPont said organic sales in its Electronics & Industrial segment grew by 9%, boosted by strong volumes in the Semiconductor Technologies division.

Total sales jumped 14% to $4.3 billion and beat analysts' average estimate of $4 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's adjusted net income of $1.08 per share was also above estimates of 98 cents per share.

DuPont said it was increasing its first-quarter dividend by 10% and announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)