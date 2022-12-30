UPDATE 1-DP Poland names former Domino's UK CEO Wild as chairman

Dec 30 (Reuters) - DP Poland, the operator of Domino's pizza stores and restaurants across Poland and Croatia, on Friday named former chief executive officer of the pizza chain in UK, David Wild, as the company's chairman.

Wild, 67, who helmed Domino's Pizza Group Plc for five years before retiring in 2019 was also the top boss of bike and motor parts retailer Halfords for about four years until 2012.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play a role in driving the future success of the business, blending my prior experiences in Domino's and Poland to drive value for all stakeholders," Wild said in a statement.

Wild succeeds Nick Donaldson, 69, who will retire on Dec. 31 after twelve years as chairman of the company.

DP Poland, the Polish master franchisee for U.S-based Domino's Pizza Inc, holds rights to develop and sub-franchise its pizza stores in Poland and Croatia. It currently has more than 120 stores across the region.

The company's non-executive director, Przemyslaw Glebocki, has been appointed as interim chair until Wild takes over in early 2023. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

