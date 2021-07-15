UPDATE 1-DoubleLine CEO Gundlach says stocks at extremely high valuations -CNBC

(Adds quotes, details)

July 15 (Reuters) - Stocks are at extremely high valuations, but are still cheap versus bonds, while the U.S. dollar is "doomed" to fall in the intermediate term, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, told CNBC on Thursday.

He also said he would not own bitcoin presently because he believes the cryptocurrency will fall below $23,000 again. Bitcoin was trading at 31,409 in mid-afternoon.

"Right now, the chart on bitcoin looks pretty scary. It dropped a lot and looks like a massive head and shoulders top," Gundlach said.

On stocks, he said although they are "so very high on so many measures," they are below average in terms of their valuation versus bonds.

Gundlach said huge U.S. trade and budget deficits suggest that the dollar is "doomed" to fall "pretty substantially" in the intermediate term.

"That's going to be a very important dynamic, because one of the things that's helped the bond market, without any doubt, has been foreign buying, with the interest rate differentials having favored hedged U.S. bond positions for foreign bond investors,” he added.

In the short term, however, the dollar is likely to be moderately stronger given growing expectations of the Federal Reserve reducing its bond purchases over the next year, a positive scenario for the greenback.

Since the beginning of the year, the dollar index has gained about 3%.