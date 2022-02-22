UPDATE 1-Diamondback posts higher profit on soaring crude prices

(Adds fourth-quarter details, forecast, leadership change)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc on Tuesday reported higher adjusted fourth-quarter earnings, as a recovery in energy demand lifted fuel prices to multi-year highs from pandemic-driven historic lows.

Global crude prices jumped more than 50% last year, rebounding from a pandemic-led slump in demand, and are trading at multi-year highs. They averaged at $80 per barrel in the last three months of 2021, nearly doubling from a year earlier.

Diamondback said its average unhedged realized prices during the reported quarter more than doubled to $56.47 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Its fourth-quarter output was 387,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 299,000 boepd last year.

The Midland, Texas-based company forecast first-quarter production at between 369,000 and 376,000 boepd. The company produced about 307,400 boepd during the first quarter of 2021.

The company also announced Steven West will step down as chairman but remain on its board. Chief Executive Travis Stice will replace West, while remaining as CEO.

The company said its adjusted net income jumped to $657 million, or $3.63 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $130 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)