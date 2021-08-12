UPDATE 1-Dental implant maker Straumann expects full-year profit near 2019 level

(Adds details)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG raised its full-year organic revenue growth guidance on Thursday and said it expects profitability to approach its 2019 level, assuming that the COVID-19 pandemic will not negatively impact patient numbers in the second half of the year.

The Basel-based group projected 2021 organic revenue growth of above 30%, compared to its earlier mid-to-high twenties forecast.

The dental care market has benefitted from increased demand for speciality treatments such as implants as practices reopened following an easing of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

"Our strong product and solutions pipeline is performing very well and helped us to continue the accelerated growth seen in the first quarter", Chief Executive Guillaume Daniellot said in a statement.

Its region Europe, Middle East, Africa remained the group's largest revenue contributor, with organic revenue growing 101.5% compared to the second quarter last year, as demand for premium implants picked up.

The firm also announced plans to invest around 46 million Swiss francs ($49.94 million) to build a new manufacturing facility in Mansfield, Texas, that will begin operating in the second half of 2022 and create about 150 new jobs.

Straumann reported organic revenue growth of 63.1% for the first six months of the year, above analysts' 59.5% forecast. ($1 = 0.9211 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)