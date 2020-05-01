1 death, 12 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia announced on Friday that 12 more people have contracted COVID-19 and another resident of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax has died from the virus.

There have now been 29 deaths in the province due to COVID-19, with 23 of them happening at Northwood.

Public health restrictions around outdoor and recreational activities will begin to be eased.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide more information at a 3 p.m. AT press conference. CBC News will carry a live stream of the briefing.

The province is extending the state of emergency until May 17.

Nova Scotia has 959 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Ten people are currently in hospital because of the virus, with three of them in intensive care.

The province said 592 individuals have now recovered from COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there were 237 residents and 105 staff at 10 long-term care homes and seniors facilities that had COVID-19.

